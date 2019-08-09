Race sponsored by Kildare Post and KildareNow at Naas Racecourse is won by 40/1 outsider

The Kildare Post Maiden race at Naas Racecourse, which was generously sponsored by Kildare Post and KildareNow was won by 40-1 outsider Thou Art Peter.



The winning horse was ridden by WJ Lee, owned by Mrs Eileen Heanen and trained by Andy Oliver.

The presentation to the winning connections was made by Anna Fortune, Commercial Manager of Kildare Post and KildareNow.

ABOVE: Anna Fortune alongside winning horse "Thou Art Peter" with Jockey Billy Lee, Trainer Andy Oliver and joint ownera Ivan Heanen and David Christy

Anna Fortune congratulated the winners and said the Kildare Post and KildareNow were very proud to sponsor the race and to support Naas Racecourse and the wider racing industry in Co Kildare.