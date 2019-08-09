Overcrowding continues to rise at Naas Hospital

The number of patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital continues to rise. There are 22 patients on trolleys there today, meaning it's the second most overcrowded hospital in the Dublin area.

There were 17 patients on trolleys yesterday and the figure for Wednesday was 14.

There are two patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 13.

