Johnstown/Kill Bridge Club celebrates 40 years and still going strong

Johnstown/Kill Bridge Club has recently celebrated a major milestone.

The club was founded in 1979 with members from Johnstown, Kill, Naas, Sallins, and surrounding areas.

They commenced playing in the Johnstown Inn every Wednesday night and played there for over 25 years.

The club then moved to Kill GAA Centre for a number of years, and presently they play in the Maudlins Hotel, Naas, each Wednesday night at 7.30pm.

This year the club celebrated its 40th birthday, which included a night away, dinner, and the club made a presentation of a Duiske crystal paperweight to the seven original founder members still playing in the club to mark the occasion.

Each year the club holds a charity night the, proceeds of which is donated to some of the local charities in the area.

They also organise a bridge weekend away for their members over the winter months.

They are always happy to welcome new members to the club.

Founding members

The following are the seven founding members still playing with the club — Nellie Creighton, Nan Ryan, Eileen Finnerty, Rita Reid, Sheila Delahunt, Rebecca Grainger, and Winifred Bermingham.