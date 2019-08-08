Naas Hospital extension delay is criticised

The delay surrounding the provision of an expansion at Naas Hospital has been condemned.

Kildare County Council has granted an extension of planning permission for the new endoscopy unit and other services at Naas General Hospital.

And Labour Party general election candidate Emmet Stagg has called on the Government to provide the funding now for the project.

“There is now no reason for the Fine Gael/Independent Government to continually hold up the provision of the endoscopy Unit, a new physical medicine unit, a new physical therapy unit, new oncology services and day procedure department at Naas General Hospital,” said Mr Stagg.

The project, stated Mr. Stagg, was supposed to go to tender and construction in 2019, but the HSE and the Minister for Health have still not signed off on the capital plan for 2019 and subsequent years “despite the fact that we are into August of 2019.”

He added current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicated in his former role as Health Minister in response to a Dail Question over 4 and a half years ago on January 21, 2015, that it was expected that project construction could commence in the second half of 2015.