Naas Hospital interns graduate

Naas General Hospital recently held a graduation ceremony for the Project Search interns who had completed the programme at the hospital.

The successful completion of the programme provides the graduates with QQI FETAC certificates through Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board. Peter also acknowledged the contribution of the Business Advisory Council in souring employment for the interns.

At the event, interns of the class of 2018/2019 shared their unique experience of the programme and talked about the sense of purpose and being part of a team that they have experienced in Naas General Hospital.

Michelle Kelly CSSD, a manager at Naas Hospital thanked the interns on behalf of the staff and acknowledged the valuable contribution of the graduates who have become an integral part of Naas Hospital.

The hospital has supported and participated in Project Search since 2012. Project Search, developed originally in Cincinnati Children’s Medical Centre, Ohio, Massachusetts is a business-led initiative aiming to transform the lives of young people with intellectual disabilities through internship programmes and employment opportunities in the community.