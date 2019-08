A variety concert is being planned for Blessington in December.

It will take place on Sunday, December 1 at 8pm at the Church of Our Lady. The event is a fundraiser for the Blessington Day Care and Coimin Centre. Tickets cost €10 and are available locally at Hennesssy's pub/off sales, the Office Shop and the parish office.

The main attractions will be the Roscommon Solstice Choir and Rachel Coyne.