Rain is on the way to County Kildare

Any early mist or fog patches will clear and much of today will be dry with bright or sunny spells, says Met Eireann. Towards evening heavy rain will develop in the south and will spread northwards over the southern half of the country by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light easterly breezes, which will freshen in the south later.

Tonight, heavy rain will continue to move northwards, reaching the north coast after midnight. Clear spells and showers will follow into the south towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with fresh easterly winds veering moderate southerly.