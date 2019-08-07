Kildare County Council shortlisted for local authority awards

Kildare County Council has been shortlisted for a number of awards in the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards this year.

In the Promoting Economic Development section, its Mid East Region Innovation Think Spaces project has been nominated.

The project, based near the Council HQ in Naas, is an incubation project for start up businesses, known as MERITS.

It has also been shortlisted in the Local Authority Innovation category for its Climate Action Regional Offices.

The awards scheme features 22 local authorities shortlisted over 16 categories, including a new addition, ‘Age Friendly Initiative’, which showcases the efforts of local authorities’ efforts to make Ireland a great place in which to grow old.

The awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. The winners will be announced at the 16th annual ceremony on November 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry.

SEE ALSO: Naas Hospital gets planning permission extension

One authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2019.

Congratulating the local authorities shortlisted, Eoghan Murphy T.D., Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, said the Awards are an important platform for bringing to the fore the outstanding and meaningful work that is so crucial to the development of our local communities. “It is local projects such as these which make Ireland a better place at national level,” he said.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said there are over 80 projects that represent the essence of the hard work and ambitious planning that takes place daily at local level.

Mr Talbot said they were proud to reveal the shortlist for the new addition to this year’s Awards, the ’Age Friendly Initiative’.

In the Health & Wellbeing category, Carlow County Council’s Healthy Streets Carlow project has been shortlisted. In the Sustaining the Arts section, it has been nominated for Carlow its Take A Part Carlow initiative.

In the Enhancing the Urban Environment section, South Dublin County Council (SDCC) has been shortlisted for Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme. In the Supporting Tourism section, SDCC has been nominated for the The Round Tower, Visitor Centre, Clondalkin - Brú Chrónáin.

Fingal County Council has been nominated in a number of categories, including in Festival of the Year for its Dublin Bay Prawn Festival; in the Heritage and Built category for the conservation, restoration and extension of The Casino building, Malahide and in the Local Authority Innovation section for its End to end Mobile Solution for Private Rented Dwelling Inspections.

In the Best Library Services section Meath County Council has been shortlisted for the Ashbourne Library Music Appreciation Club.