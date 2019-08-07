Plans to build 33 homes in Johnstown

A planning application has been made to build over 30 homes in Johnstown.

The application has been made by a large property development company, Ardstone Homes Limited, which already has permission for a development in Naas.

The developer is seeking to demolish an existing habitable dwelling near Johnstown Lodge, which is a protected structure. The plan is to build four one-bedroom maisonettes, two two-bedroom bungalows and eight two-bedroom terraced homes. There will be 10 three-bedroom terraced homes, three three-bedroom end of terrace units and six four bedroom end of terrace units.

The proposed development also includes the provision of two pedestrian entrances to a public open space area from the main street in Johnstown. Submissions may be made by August 29 to Kildare County Council and a decision is due to be made by September 19.

