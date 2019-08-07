Naas Hospital gets planning permission extension

Kildare County Council has allowed the HSE to extend the planning permission for an extensive extension of Naas General Hospital.

Planning permission which was originally granted in 2014.

The extension would increase the overall size of the hospital and include a new extension which would house a new endoscopy/day services unit. Physical medicine and oncology departments would also be constructed.

Deputy James Lawless (FF) welcomed the news but said it also serves to highlight the HSE ”have stalled on this project since the original planning was granted in 2014.”

He added: “The endoscopy unit in particular is badly needed, I have visited the hospital to inspect existing facilities and I have raised this on the floor of the Dail with Minister Simon Harris. Whilst the planning is key and I welcome this decision, it is imperative that the HSE now press ahead with funding and concrete plans to develop this needed extension”