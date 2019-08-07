Owners of vacant properties "should have to pay rates"

Landlords whose properties are empty should have to pay rates.

That’s according to Naas councillor Bill Clear who wants Kildare County Council to reexamine the provision which means some property owners do not have to pay rates.

“At the moment all the landlord needs to get 100% relief on their rates is a letter from an agent or auctioneer,” said Cllr Clear

He has tabled a motion asking for the council to “examine the present situation regarding the payment of rates on vacant buildings and to clarify what documentation is required to prove that a building is available for rent.”

Read more County Kildare news

He added: “I believe this is wrong and insufficient and I am delighted that Kildare County Council has decided to progress this issue and will be giving special attention to these properties.”

He said property owners are entitled to leave buildings empty “but they must pay rates.”

In the case of derelict building in some areas, KCC has previously been slow to move against owners, understandably because in some cases the owners may not be in a position to carry out repairs.