All set for Kildare West Wicklow Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals open day

KWWSPCA mascot Pascal (centre) with Ciara Faherty (left) and Buddy; and Mary Jo Faherty and Summer were pictured at the KWWSPCA Open Day Collection and barbecue at Naas Retail Park, on Saturday, August 3, last.

The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which is based in Athgarvan, will host its Open Day on Sunday, August 18, from 12 to 4pm, with plenty of family fun, face painting and stalls.

All welcome.