Another showery day in store for County Kildare

Today will start mainly dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers. But according to Met Eireann the showers will become more widespread this afternoon and evening, with some heavy and thundery bursts, particularly over midlands, north and east. Top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes.

This evening showers will become isolated and it will be mostly dry tonight with good clear spells apart from a few showers along Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 8 to 11 degrees. Winds will fall light with mist or fog patches forming.

