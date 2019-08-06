Top jockey to join Naas racecourse board

Former multiple Irish Champion flat jockey, Micheal Kinane, is to become one of the seven directors at Naas Racecourse, his home course.

One of the world’s top jockeys, he has been crowned Irish Champion Jockey on thirteen occasions.

A prolific winner of Irish, English and French classic races over two decades, the Tipperary native has ridden winners in the 2,000 Guineas on four occasions, The Derby on three occasions, The Melbourne Cup, Belmont Stakes and Michael also had three wins in the Breeders Cup.

Dermot Cantillon, Chairman of Naas Racecourse said: “We are delighted to welcome Michael to the Naas Board of Directors. Michael had an outstanding career as a jockey and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry. We know Michael will be a fantastic edition to our team and help with our stated objective of becoming a premier track and have a Group 1 flat race at Naas.”

Michael Kinane said: “I am delighted to join Naas Racecourse as a Director, especially as it is my home course and is viewed nationally as the most progressive tracks in Ireland. I look forward to my involvement with Naas in the years ahead.”