Deadline for submission on Kildare local property tax looms

The Kildare public has just a few days to make submissions to Kildare County Council on whether to raise or lower its local property tax (LPT) in the county.

The closing date for submissions is 5.00pm this Friday, August 9.

Government regulations require the Council to consult with the public over what is known as an “an adjustment factor.”

It can raise or lower the basic rate by up to 15%.

SEE ALSO: Fine for driver who parked in Clane disabled bay 'just to use ATM.'

For example, a property in the €250,000 to €300,000 house price band has a base rate of €495.

A full 15% reduction would leave the tax at €420.75, a reduction of €75 to the house owner. A full raise would leave it at €569.25.

A report from the Chief Executive summarising the written submissions, shall be brought to the September council meeting.

In 2015 and 2016 Kildare County Council reduced the local property tax by 7.5%.

But since 2017 Council has voted not not to vary the base rate of LPT.

September 24, 2018, was the last time they passed a resolution not to vary the base rate of local property tax for 2019.

A report summarising the written submissions from the public shall be brought to this September’s full council meeting.

The council retained €3,251,075 of the LPT to fund projects in the municipal districts for this year.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (DoHPLG) has notified Kildare County Council of a local property tax allocation of €17,339,078 for 2019.