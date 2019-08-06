There'll be some showers in County Kildare today

Met Eireann is predicting showers or longer spells of rain today with occasional heavy thundery downpours, especially over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

The showers will become isolated later this evening and tonight there will be long clear periods. Lowest of 11 to 13 degrees. A few shallow fog patches will form as the breeze dies off.