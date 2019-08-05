The weather is bringing a mixed bag to County Kildare this week

After a bright start today across County Kildare there will be some rain in the late afternoon. But it will stop ahead of a largely dry night.

Tomorrow will be a showery day with showers becoming heavy and prolonged to give longer spells of rain during the afternoon. There is the ongoing risk of thundery downpours over Connacht and Ulster. Top temperatures 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to westerly winds, gusty at times.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry through most of the country but showers will continue in the north. Lowest temperatures 12 or 13 degrees with light southwest to west winds.

Read more County Kildare news

On Wednesday it will be dry at first with showers becoming widespread during the afternoon, then dying away again in the evening, the south of the country will once again see the best of any sunshine. There'll be spells of warm sunshine between showers with the winds becoming mainly westerly in direction. Temperatures will be between 19 and 22 degrees in the afternoon and once again 12 or 13 degrees at night.

At the moment Thursday looks like being the driest day of the week and in light variable winds and sunshine temperatures are expected to reach 20 to 22 degrees. It'll be warm and humid overnight.

Current indications suggest a spell of heavy and widespread rain coming from a sub-tropical source on Friday will bring warm and humid conditions with the chance of thunderstorms, with a return to sunshine and showers with southwesterly winds once again for next weekend.