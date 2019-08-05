Deaths in Co Kildare - August 5, 2019

Sean Jordan, Derryvarogue, Donadea / Crumlin, Dublin

August 1. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, sons Justin & Sean Óg, daughters Adrienne, Fiona & Maureen, sons in law John, John & Colm, daughter in law Iria, grandchildren, brother Louis, sisters Dorothy & Lolly, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, especially Michael, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his daughter Fiona's residence (W91AH97) on Monday from 5-8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Flowers or donations to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'Neill (née Vines), Eyre Street, Newbridge

August 2. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her daughter Fiona and her infant sons William Gerard and Declan; sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Kieran, sister Patricia, brother-in-law Maurice, sisters-in-law Judy and Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandsons Jonathan and Dane, nieces and nephews, her carer Marian, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 3 o'clock with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Sheila Brennan (née O' Sullivan), Ticknevin, Carbury

August 3. Peacefully in the care of her family. Wife of the late Martin and mother-in-law of the late Kieran Skelly. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughters Christina O'Neill (Tyrrellspass) and Muriel Skelly, son-in-law Liam, sisters Teresa and Betty, grandchildren Lydia, Jerome, Bianca, Mckayla, Dylan, Patrice & Danielle, great grandson Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Muriel's home Ballyhagen, Carbury (Eircode W91 AE67) this Sunday and Monday with Rosary each day at 8pm. Removal this Tuesday at 1pm, arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Moriarty, Bryanstown, Kilcock / Castlegregory, Kerry

August 4. Peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, daughters Brenda, Niamh & Nessa, sons in law Richard & Aidan, grandchildren Jess, Adam, Pippa & Henry, brother Johnny, sister Dora, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please.

Elizabeth (Lil) Deegan (née Farrell), Rosetown, Athgarvan

August 3. Lil, wife of the late Edward (Teddy) and mother of the late Terry; sadly missed by her loving grandsons Gavin and Gary, greatgrandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donations box in the church.

Kathleen (Kitty) Burke (née Devine), Barrogstown, Maynooth / Prosperous

August 3. Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the recently deceased Pat, deeply regretted her loving sons Chris & Jim, daughter Maureen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe & Paddy, sister Maggie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.