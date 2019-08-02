Planning decision on Kildare based State Data Centre expected this month

A decision is due on the planning application for the €30 million State Data Centre at the Backweston Campus in Celbridge on August 26, coming.

Kildare County Council sought further information on the plans for the State Data Centre on April 17 last and the Office of Public Works (OPW) responded on July 30.

Kildare North General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said that the OPW have indicated that at present the Backweston Campus provides 24 hour storage capacity for the foul drainage network.

It said flooding downstream of the local authority facility on the south bank of the River Liffey will not arise as 74 hours storage capacity of the foul drainage network can be achieved. There will be no additional loadings on the Council foul network.

It also said traffic generated by the proposed development during construction and operation will not impact on the existing junction at Young's Cross, he said.

Mr Stagg said that he looked forward to planning permission being granted and to the eventual moving forward of the State Data Centre to construction in late 2019.