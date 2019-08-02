Council submission concerns over Kildare large strategic housing developments

Kildare county councillors have suggested that the current strategic housing developments legislation should be shelved.

The elected members expressed a number of worries over the fast track major housing decisions which bypass the Council planners and are made directly by An Bord Pleanala.

They said “serious consideration” should be given to shelving the SHD process in favour of re-allocating the resources available to An Bord Pleanála towards a more efficient planning appeal procedure.

In a submission to the Ministerial Review Group of Strategic Housing Developments, drafted by Cllr Padraig McEvoy, and signed off by Mayor, Suzanne Doyle, said county Kildare has been the subject of a significant number of Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs) due to its proximity to the capital city and connectivity via roads and rail.

This has resulted in high rates of development pressure, particularly in the vicinity of “commuter” settlements.

Councillors said that the experience of the general public includes a sense

that Kildare County Council County Development policies and Local Area Plans, which were agreed with input from the public are less likely to be influential when a decision is made on an SHD application. “There are also concerns that decision to prioritise housing above and beyond other form of use of a site mitigate against sustainable planning and development.”

The strategy was aimed to provide fast track density housing and is “not a holistic approach to planning.”

There is concern that due to affordability of sites and market constraints it will increase urban sprawl. They have suggested medium density targets for all urban areas where existing densities are taken into consideration and balance is sought in order to deliver a mix of housing types.

Councillor are worried that the current imbalance further undermines the capacities of some local authorities to provide shared infrastructure such as public parks, or can erode the capacity of other sites to access limited infrastructure (e.g. foul network capacity), etc.

It said that this is a result of an “apparent instruction to developers to increase development densities for proposals, even where the sites are remote from town cores and public transport infrastructure.”

Councillors say that their submissions on significant concerns about aspects of housing proposals have not been addressed in An Bord Pleanála reports or taken into account in decision making. “This adds to the sense of alienation of local communities and of their representatives in advocating on their behalf.”

They say councillors and executive planners have limited time to analyse an application and make comments.

They are also concerned that the lack of planning appeal, as opposed to judicial review of the procedure, “leaves both applicants and third parties frustrated at perceived flaws in the decisions.”

There is also a concern with the practice of relying on the applicant’s website to host the planning files and the lack of integration of the detail into the planning register of the planning authorities will lead to ambiguity and conflict in the future. It also weakens access to information for the public compared to normal use of GIS systems.

The elected members want assurances that in light of evolving case law the SHD legislation is not prejudicing the requirements to provide access to environmental information in decision making.