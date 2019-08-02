Kildare Live Register numbers fall again
Biggest drop in Athy
File Photo
Numbers on the Live Register in Kildare continue to fall, according to the Central Statistics Office.
The number of people in the county fell 14% to 8,558 between July 2018 and last month.
The biggest percentage drop was in Athy, where numbers fell 20% to 1,359.
In Newbridge, there were 4,407 people on the Register, down 11% on July 2018.
