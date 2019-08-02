Community tearooms opens in a County Kildare village

A community-run village tearooms and shop has opened in the County Kildare village of Narraghmore.

The Old Hardware opened for business last weekend, after months of hard work by the Narraghmore Development Association and locals.

With the support of government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme and Kildare County Council, the Narraghmore Development Association have transformed the former village Hardware Store, which closed in 2005.

The new shop and tearoom provides a much needed meeting place for local residents, following the closure of the Narraghmore Post Office and shop in October 2018.

‘We are absolutely delighted with the amount of positive feedback, the building now looks amazing and has transformed the look and feel of the village,” said Sinéad Pullen of the Narraghmore Development Association

“The volunteers are absolutely amazing and are now the core driving force behind this project.

"At present, the shop and tearoom are run completely by local volunteers and offers basic conveniences and confectionary in the shop and homemade baked treats, tea and barista coffee in the tearooms.

“With the support of the local community, it is envisaged that the project will provide some local employment opportunities in the future. The project was also supported by local businesses and tradespeople who donated their skills and expertise, as well as local community members who fundraised to cover the gap in grant funding”, she concluded.

The Old Hardware is open from Wednesday to Sunday each week. For more details, visit Narraghmore Development Association on Facebook.