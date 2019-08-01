Councillors calls for closure of Kildare direct provision centres

Kildare County Council has agreed to write to the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, calling for the immediate closure of all Kildare-based Direct Provision centres.

The motion by Cllr Aidan Farrelly (Social Democrats) called on him to offer residents “suitable community based accommodation and services for children and families.”

Cllr Farrelly told the July 29 meeting of the council that Kildare had two centres, at Monasterevin and the Eyre Powell in Newbridge. He said it was a “horrible system of life in a hotel room”.

He added that €2.9 million has been spent on direct provision in Kildare. He said approved housing bodies or the council should get involved in finding accommodation.

Cllr Seamie Moore (Ind) said there were 7,000 people on the housing waiting list in Kildare and they could not be disregarded to give those in direct provision a priority.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said there are projects proposed to have asylum-seeking families housed in different communities.

Cllrs Vincent Martin (Greens) and Chris Pender (Social Democrat) supported the motion.

Cllr Patricia Ryan (Sinn Fein) said the State has accommodated people from Northern Ireland in the past.

The council agreed, by a majority of hands, to write to the Minister and his junior Minister.