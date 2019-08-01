Maynooth ring road in Kildare will take around 16 months to build

Kildare County Council could start building the planned Maynooth eastern ring road in the middle of next year and have it complete in late 2021.

Welcoming the decision by Kildare County Council on July 29 to send the project to the detailed design stage, Labour Kildare North general election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said the project was badly needed.

The Council will now start the detailed design of the project.

A large number of concerns have been raised and request put in from residents in the Griffinrath and other areas.

The Council hope to be in a position to publish the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the project in late August/early September, said Mr Stagg. “Once there are no challenges to the CPO, the Council expect to invite tenders for the construction of the road in the first quarter of 2020. It is hoped construction will commence on site by the middle of 2020.

The anticipated construction period is 16 months.

Mr Stagg said the ring road will assist in relieving chronic traffic congestion in Maynooth Main Street.