Coillte erects barrier near Kildare Donadea Forest due to anti-social behaviour

Coillte has erected a barrier at an avenue near Donadea forest.

It said it will only be closed at night.

The State body said it erected the barrier because of issues on Lime Avenue.

In a statement, Coillte said: “Coillte has received complaints from the public concerning antisocial behaviour taking place at Lime Avenue late at night. Therefore, in an effort to combat this issue and relieve the local communities concerns, we have placed a barrier to specifically prevent vehicles congregating at this access point.

SEE ALSO: Gardai appeal for information on hijacking in Maynooth

“The barrier is open every day and only closed at night, in no way does it prevent pedestrians to continue to be able to access the forest park.

“Currently, we do not have plans to erect further vehicle barriers at Donadea, however we will continue to monitor the situation accordingly,” it concluded.