Kildare motor fans in for a treat as Edenderry selected as key location in the 2019 Cannonball run

Kildare car fans will be in for a treat next month.

The town of Edenderry in Offaly, close to the Kildare border, has been chosen as the overall finish line for the super car Cannonball 2019 event on Sunday, September 8.

The organisers said the Edenderry Chamber of Commerce approached Cannonball Ireland last year and, after a detailed submission, were successful in securing the event for Edenderry.

Christian Doyle (5) from Ballyfore in Edenderry was on hand to wave his chequered flag in delight at the announcement which will bring the largest road trip in Europe and 190 of the finest cars on the planet to Edenderry. Cannonball, fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K, will start at Malahide in Dublin this year on September 6 at 10.30 am and head through Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo, Meath and with the spectacular finish line in Edenderry.

Fans will meet the drivers and celebrities and get close views of top mark cars such as McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley.

The organisers have estimated the benefit to the Irish economy and host towns of this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year.

“The overall finish line is the most lucrative stop of all as it is heavily promoted both in Ireland and abroad and is expected to draw the biggest ever crowds to Edenderry,” they said.

They expect over 200,000 people will line the streets all over Ireland for Cannonball and the event has already raised €1,016,000 for Irish charities. This year, the charity benefactor is the Irish Cancer Society.

The Brazilian dancers will bring all the glamour of carnival, fire breathers, street entertainers, live music and free giveaways get the party started as the largest screen in Ireland shows footage of the event as crowds gather to welcome the event.

The NYPD, German Polizei, Fr Willie and colourful Cannonballers in crazy costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally unique and free family day out.

Celebrity Cannonballers over the years include Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, former Miss World Rosanna Davison and husband Wes Quirke, Glenda Gilson, Rachel Allen, Kathryn Thomas, Miriam O’Callaghan, Georgia Salpa, Holly Carpenter, Roz Purcell, Nadia Forde, Ryan Tubridy, Mick Galway, Gerald Keane, Andy Quirke, Nicky Byrne, Colm Hayes, Ryan Thomas, Dirty Sanchez, Jenny Green, former Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, and former President, Mary Robinson. See www.cannonball.ie to check routes and all details.