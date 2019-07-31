Councillor discontent over Kildare house developer insurance bonds

Calls for a more robust bonds or insurance policy for housing developers have been made at Kildare County Council.

The bonds are a form of insurance for the council to make sure that the developer completes what is required from the planning permission.

The issue of inadequate bonds is a long running one at Kildare County Council over the years and at its July 29 meeting Cllr Brendan Wyse asked for an update on unfinished estates, following a report to councillors on the previous council in May 2018.

He also asked for “an updated method for calculating development bonds and an explanation how this method eliminates the possibility of inadequate bonds being in place in the future.”

Council Senior Executive Officer, Gerry Halton, said the council’s Building & Development Control section are still reviewing the method for calculating development bounds.

Mr Halton said that any change to the bond calculation will require consultation between the Building and Development Control section, the Planning Department and Irish Water.

Referring to one particular bond, Cllr Wyse said a bond equivalent to €680 per house won’t finish the estate.

He said some estates with problems needing to be fixed have been finished long ago and the developer has made a profit from them.

Cllr Tim Durkan said a number of estates left unfinished have no bond to get them finished.

Cllr Durkan said they could now refuse planning permission to a developer who had not finished an estate properly. A number of 30 year old Maynooth estates had to be finished at the council’s costs, not the developer’s, he said.

Cllr Seamie Moore said the council was reducing bonds in many cases leaving little in the kitty.

“The bond should not be reduced until the entire scheme is handed over,” he said.

Cllr Mark Wall said he was getting approaches from solicitors about the position in some estates.

On the updated report, Mr Halton said the Building & Control section would endeavour to update, but “due to the details of the request, current staffing arrangements, vacancies and increase in workload from active estates,” it would take some time to up the report, ie. in the fourth quarter of this year.

Director of Services, Niall Morrissey, said that he was down three of 12 staff.

“We focus on day to day issues,” he said.

Mr Morrissey said the council “works really closely” with developers.

He said developers are “trying to manage a project.”

He said that if a project is done in a number of stages, they don’t release the bond until each stage is completed.

He said that developers had to work with banks on projects.

Mayor Suzanne Doyle said that was fine but the process “needs robust management.”

Mr Morrissey said they have 73 live sites in the county at the moment.

“We don’t want to be seen to hinder progress,” he stressed.

He said they are reviewing the process for the taking in charge policy.

Cllr Wyse said other counties had independent surveyors which put the cost back on the developer and did not involve kicking the issue back to the council all the time.

He said in one estate in Allenwood (Woodlawn) the bond was halved and should not have been halved.