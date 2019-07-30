Kildare road speed review to be complete by late 2020

Kildare County Council expects to have the countywide Speed Limit Review implemented in the last three months of next year.

Cllr Carmel Kelly asked for an update on the review at yesterday’s meeting of the council.

Director of Services, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Niall Morrissey, said that “based on the current technical sources” communication with the Garda Commissioner would be ready in the first three months of next year.

There would be public consultation during January to March, and April to June. The council would then seek approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in the second and third quarter of 2020.

The byelaws to implement the speed limits would be adopted in the last three months of 2020.

But Mr Morrissey added a word of warning.

“In relation to specifying the date on when the revised speed limit byelaws will come into force, it should be noted that an extensive programme of signage upgrade and replacement will be required following adoption of the bye laws. Input and co-ordination from the Municipal District offices will be required,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said she was “very happy” with the response.