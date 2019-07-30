Kildare councillors urge State to award medals to Defence Forces men in 1961 Jadotville siege

Kildare County Council is to ask the Taoiseach and Minister for Defence to grant “long overdue” medals for gallantry for the Irish soldiers of “A” Company 35th infantry battalion which served for the United Nations (UN) in Jadotville in 1961.

Cllr Michael Coleman (Fianna Fail), a former member of the Defence Forces, proposed the motion at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the County Council in Naas for what he called a heroic Irish role in war.

He said five Kildare born people fought in the battle at Jadotville, Captain Dermot Byrne, Corporal Colm Brannigan, Private James Byrne, Sergeant Colman Geary and Private Daniel Molloy.

Daniel Molloy was recommended for a Distinguished Service medal.

He said the medals were promised by former Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, in his final days in office, but the soldiers still had no medal.

“It is important we recognise these heroes and Commandant Pat Quinlin as a superhero for leading his men from death.”

Cllr Seamie Moore said another man who took part in Jadotville battle was Lieutenant Joe Leech, who was recorded as being born in Dublin, but lived in Naas.

Lieutenant Leech died in 2005 and his son, John, a former navy Defence Forces member, said his father joined the army in 1951.

“He was involved in the No 1 platoon, which was in the vanguard, in the worst part of the battle.”

Mr Leech, now working with the Water Safety Association of Ireland, said his father’s father was a garda in Naas, and the family lived at the Old Jail, now St Martin’s Row.

John Leech said his father did not talk to him about Jadotville until he (John) was in his 30’s and in the navy for over a decade.

But, he said, his father, featured in an award winning RTE documentary about the siege in 2004.

Mr Leech said the episode was embarrassing to then Minister, Conor Cruise O’Brien, as the Irish army had been advised not to go to the Jadotville battle location.

He said there may be a problem with records for the purpose of granting the medals proposed by Cllr Coleman.

Cllr Coleman told the council the soldiers were serving in the Congo from June to December 1961 as part of the United Nations peacekeeping operation in the province of Katanga which had broken away from the rest of the Congo and had declared itself independent – hence the reason for the UN presence.

In what has been the subject of TV and film series, and books, including one by Declan Power, The Siege of Jadotville, it emerged that on September 13, 1961, the Irish “A” company, under the command of Commandant Pat Quinlan, was attacked in retaliation for the UN action in Elizabethville and a five day battle commenced.

Around 3,500 soldiers, including well trained military people, went into action against the 155 Irish troops.

Cllr Coleman said the average age of the Irish troops was 18.5 years. Two were aged 15 years old and around twelve of them were 16 years old.

At the end of the battle the Irish Company had five wounded while the enemy had 300 dead and 750 wounded.

The “A” Company ran out of food, water and ammunition and ended up as prisoners of war for six weeks until there was an exchange of prisoners in October 1961.

Cllr Colemam said they were immediately back in action again in Elizabethville until their tour of duty ended in December 1961 when they returned to Ireland.

During the fighting in December three men from “A” Company won medals for bravery in action.

Cllr Coleman said the Jadotville action is recognised worldwide and one of the best perimeter defensive battles in history and is likened to the Battle of the Alamo and Rorkes Drift (Zulu wars) with one major difference – no one died on the Irish side.

This Jadotville action is the single biggest military engagement the Irish Army has been involved in alone against a foreign enemy since the formation of the State.

Cllr Coleman also said this battle tactic by Commandant Quinlan has been taught to other armies as an example of good military practice.

But, he said, efforts to get medals for the men have been ignored so far.

There are 40 Irish survivors of the episode still living.

Cllr Coleman said five veterans took their own lives due to Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and many others lived difficult lives due to their experience in Jadotville.

While a Unit Citation was awarded to “A” Company in September 2016, the medals that Commandant Pat Quinlan recommended for 33 of his men for bravery in action have yet to be awarded.

On his last day in office as Taoiseach, Enda Kenny stated that medals will be awarded for Jadotville – and he was referring to the 33 medals as mentioned above. These medals have not yet been awarded.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said that as the wife of someone who served in the Defence Forces she was disappointed the medals had not been given to the men.

Cllr Coleman said: “I knew a lot of men who fought in that battle. They never spoke about it.”

Cllr Seamie Moore, supporting the proposal, said Cllr Coleman was very emotional about it.

Cllr Moore said that some military people saw the Irish action as a surrender but the men went on to fight other battles.