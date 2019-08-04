Naas martial arts club lands medals haul

Members of the Husaria Martial Arts Academy Berserker’s Naas participated in the World Junior Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gi And No Gi Championships 2019 in Wolverhampton on July 20 and 21 — and landed a raft of awards.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The team came away with a total of 43 medals and 13 world titles.

Team Husaria had a total of 19 competitors, including from the Husaria academy in Ennis, compared to other teams bringing well over 100 competitors.

Team Husaria also took overall third place in the team rankings which is a huge achievement.

Spencer Flanagan, 17, won two world titles while Alex Garbaliauskas, 15, won a gold title and a silver medal and Maria Garbaliauskaite, 12, won a world title and a silver medal.

Reilly Kehoe, 9, Daniel Namyslo, 11, and Damian Namyslo, 9, each won two silver medals.

Wiktor Domasat, 14, won three bronze medals.

Individual bronze medals were won by Adrian Dziedziela, 11, Max Dziedziela, 8, and Zoe Szlaboda, 9. Max Wasilewski, 11, and Lena Mazurkiwicz each achieved two fourth place finishes.

Husaria Berserker’s Naas is a state of the art martial arts academy specializing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, grappling and strength and conditioning training.

The youngest student is aged four and the oldest current member is 67 years young. The academy has four generations sharing the mats.

It is run by Mariusz Domasat, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and multi-medalist in national and international competition.

The facility is located at unit A1 in M7 Business park, Newhall on the Newbridge side of Naas (next to KFM Radio). More information about the club and its activities is available on www.husarianaas.com.