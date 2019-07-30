Kildare County Council gun motion shot down

A proposal that Kildare County Council expresses concern about a European Union proposal to ban the use of lead in shooting and fishing has been shot down by a show of hands.

Cllr Patrica Ryan (Sinn Fein) proposed that the council expresses concern and calls on the Government to initiate a robust consultation process with all affected parties including game clubs, farming bodies and conservation organisations before proceeding to support any EU proposals in this regard or “enacting any legislation at domestic level to ban the use of lead in shooting and fishing thus making over 100,000 shotguns obsolete in Ireland.”

Cllr Ryan told the council’s monthly meeting in Naas yesterday that 70% of shotguns will not be usable if the proposals go through and will cost €150 million to replace. She said it could cost up to €200 to modify the guns.

Cllr Ryan also said guns many have to be sent to the UK, at a cost to the owners.

She said the proposals “are seen as an attack on a way of life.”

She said the EU wanted to use steel in the cap.

She said the guns can cost up to €1,000 or €1,200.

Cllr Ryan’s proposal was not agreed.

Cllr Ide Cussen (Ind) said she did not favour blood sports or use of guns for fun in this.

Cllr Tim Durkan (FG) said the reasoning behind the proposal was more complex in that animals were ingesting lead, which was damaging the environment.

Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil (FF) said: “This has nothing to do with us. It is a national question. I don’t like being lectured to by Sinn Fein about shotguns.”

Cllr Seamie Moore (Ind) said he would be surprised if animals picked up the lead from shotguns but he would support cutting back on guns.

“I don’t want to see us ending up like America. There are too many shotguns as it is,” he said.

Mayor Suzanne Doyle asked members to avoid party politics.

Following a show of hands, the proposal was defeated.