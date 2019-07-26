Road at Staplestown to be temporarily closed on Monday

A road in west Kildare will be closed on Monday, July 29, for a day.

Kildare County Council said the L-7053 Staplestown Road will be closed from 08.00 to 18.00 this Monday, July 29, to facilitate road re-construction works.

 The road will be closed between Staplestown Crossroads and the Staplestown Road junction north of Prosperous.

A traffic management plan and diversion route will be in operation.

The Council said delays are to be expected and the  co-operation of the public is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.

 

 