Road at Staplestown to be temporarily closed on Monday
Traffic management plan in place
A road in west Kildare will be closed on Monday, July 29, for a day.
Kildare County Council said the L-7053 Staplestown Road will be closed from 08.00 to 18.00 this Monday, July 29, to facilitate road re-construction works.
The road will be closed between Staplestown Crossroads and the Staplestown Road junction north of Prosperous.
A traffic management plan and diversion route will be in operation.
The Council said delays are to be expected and the co-operation of the public is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.
