A man was arrested by gardai at Naas Hospital.

The gardai were summoned to the hospital following complaints about a man causing a disturbance at the facility’s accident and emergency department.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm on Monday (July 22).

Gardai detained a man who was highly intoxicated. It’s understood that the 65 year old is homeless and has an address in Newbridge.

