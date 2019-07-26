Kilcock courthouse closure criticised by Kildare members of legal profession

The decision to close Kilcock Courthouse has come under fire from the legal profession.

But in a response to that criticism of it, the Courts Services has confirmed that north Kildare will have what they call “a major county town court house in the coming years”.

A letter to the Leinster Leader last week from solicitor David Powderly was critical of the decision to close the courthouse and the reasons given for it. He said he was writing on behalf of solicitors who have represented people at Kilcock courthouse.

He said the suggestion that the courthouse had to close because the repairs figure was so high is disingenuous on the part of the Courts Service.

A recommendation was made by the building committee of the Courts Service Board last March that the courthouse be closed on a permanent basis. Kilcock Courthouse ceased being used for court sittings in September 2016, initially on a temporary basis - but the courthouse was never reopened.

In a consultation letter last March to various stakeholders including Gardai and members of the legal profession, the Court Service said that it estimated it could cost up to €3.85 million to refurbish the Kilcock building and bring it up to the standards required for the Courts Service.

Mr Powderly said that the repairs figure is high simply because the Courts Service refused to put any meaningful resources into maintaining or repairing the Courthouse for the past 20 years at least. As a result, he said, the court sittings were held in intolerable conditions.

“In bad weather the roof would often leak and during court sittings, a bucket would have to be availed of on the floor of the courtroom.”

Mr Powderly said the Courts Service starved the courthouse in Kilcock of resources and at the same time relied on its poor condition to justify their own decision to close the building.

Its closure arises from neglect and the decision to close it was taken many years ago and not recently as portrayed, Mr Powderly argued.

The Leader sought a response to his comments from a spokesperson for the Courts Service.

In a reply, Courts Service spokesperson, Gerry Curran, said that “upon its establishment, the Courts Service took over responsibility for a large estate of buildings, many of which were in very poor condition.

“While it has worked to improve conditions in many courthouses, it has not been possible with the funding available to refurbish, or adequately maintain, all the buildings in what remains a very large estate.”

Mr Curran said that in recent years the focus of investment has had to be on buildings that are in regular use, with high levels of business, and primarily based in county towns.

“We are very proud of our efforts in providing over 60 new or totally refurbished courthouses across the country in the past 20 years.

“These have brought world class public facilities to court users”.

In conclusion Mr Curran said that “north Kildare — with its growing population — will be the focus of an investment in a major county town courthouse in the coming years.”