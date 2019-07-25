New sensory garden to open in north Kildare this Saturday

A new community sensory garden will open in Maynooth this Saturday at 2.00pm.

The project is the work of Maynooth Tidy Towns Association.

The garden, which is beside the Pastoral Centre, close to the Roman Catholic church, in Maynooth, will be officially opened by Tidy Town chairman, John Kavanagh on Saturday afternoon.

Richard Farrell, spokesperson, for the Tidy Town Association, said a lot of volunteer work has gone into the garden, which will include seating.

Work on the garden started in late January/early February.