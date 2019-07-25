Higher HSE optical treatment costs in Kildare region

The average payment per optical treatment in the Dublin/Mid Leinster region, including Kildare, was the highest in the country between 2015-2017 by a narrow margin, according to Health Service Executive (HSE) figures released by the Central Statistics Office on July 25.

The figure for the region was €40.49 per treatment.

The CSO said that nationally the number of optical treatments fell from 769.7 thousand to 699.9 thousand between 2015-2017, a 9%. reduction in the number of treatments.

These payments were paid by the HSE Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS).

The supply of appliances, such as glasses and contact lenses, are the most popular optical treatment making up over 50% of treatments annually. The second most commonly performed treatment is eye examinations, making up at least 34% of annual optical treatments between 2015-2017.

Other treatments, home visits, medical optical treatment, and repairs and replacements make up around 7% of annual treatments.

The average cost increases with age, from €31.95 for 0-24 age group to €40.96 for those 75 or over. between.

The statement said home visits, repairs and medical optical treatments were highest in Dublin mid-Leinster.

Treatments on major optical conditions such as age related macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma, have seen an overall increase since 2015 (6%, 5%, 9% respectively).

In contrast diabetic ophthalmic management related optical treatments have seen a 40% decrease. Age related macular degeneration treatments are highest in the over 75s category.