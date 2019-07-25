Sallins bypass to be ready by March next

Work on the construction of the bypass of Sallins will be completed by the end of March 2020, according to TD James Lawless.

This project is the final phase of the three projects along with the the M7 widening and the interchange at Osberstown.

Early this morning three lanes became available on the M7 roadworks westbound (from Dublin) this Thursday.

Read more County Kildare news

Works on the M7 Naas-Newbridge bypass upgrade started a year and a half ago and are due to finish this summer.

Three lanes were made available to traffic on the M7 Westbound carriageway from Junction 10 (Naas South) through to Junction 11 (M7/M9 Diverge) from 6am.

Motorists are advised that the reduced temporary speed limits will remain in place while roadworks are ongoing to the verge/hard shoulder areas.