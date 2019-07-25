Only one patient on a trolley at Naas Hospital - again
Just a singe patient is being treated on a trolley at Naas Hospital.
This is the second day in succession that just a single patient has been admitted to the facility without a bed being immediately available, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is Dublin's Mater, where 28 people are on trolleys.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are seven patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 18.
