Deaths in Co Kildare - July 25, 2019

Andrew Sullivan, Tallaght, Dublin / Sallins

July 24. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital following a brief but brave battle. Beloved husband of Samantha, loving son of Kevin and Trish and dear brother of Philip. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, niece, nephew, extended family and friends.Reposing at his residence on Friday (July 26th) from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday (July 27th) to St. Mark’s Church, Springfield arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght – 01 451 6701.

Katherine (Kathleen) McGiff, (née Nolan), Leixlip / Rathangan

July 24. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Katherine (Kathleen), beloved wife of the late Tommie and dear mother of Anthony, Tom and Franko. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Celine, Mena and Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday (26th July) afternoon from 2.00 o’c followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving at 5.30 o’c. Funeral on (Saturday) after 11.00 o’c Mass to Confey Cemetery.