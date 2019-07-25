It'll at least be dry across County Kildare today

Scattered showers this afternoon, mostly affecting the western half of the country and there'll be sunny spells, says Met Eireann. A humid and breezy day with afternoon temperatures ranging 20 to 25 degrees in fresh southeasterly winds, strong along southern coasts.

Clear spells and showers overnight, these mainly in the south and west of the country with a good deal of dry weather elsewhere. Staying humid and breezy with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh southerly winds.