Work on new Naas secondary school starts in November

Work on the construction of a new 1,000 student second level school is expected to start in November.

The original expectation was that the new Naas Community college would open at Millennium Park in September 2017.

According to Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan tenders received to build the school have been evaluated and a report has been received by the Department of Education and Skills.

Read more County Kildare news

“A review of the report is underway. Construction is still expected to commence in November 2019,” said Dep Durkan.

Separately, plans to provide pre-fab accommodation at a Naas second level school have been delayed.

The Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board applied to Kildare County Council for permission to provide a prefab unit.

It wants a unit accommodating 10 classrooms along with two science laboratories, a general purpose hall and toilets.

The accommodation will be used to ease overcrowding at Naas Community College, which has a student population of some 400 and this is set to rise to about 500 by the start of the new school year. KCC sought additional information about the pre-fab plan. It has expressed concern about the potential overdevelopment of the site, which also accommodates a primary school.