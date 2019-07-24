Nearly 13,000 people have asthma and hayfever in County Kildare

The Asthma Society of Ireland is today warning the 12,714 people in Kildare who have both asthma and hayfever in Ireland to take precautions when going on holidays this summer. News in the last 24 hours has indicated a heatwave across Europe in coming days, where temperatures could break records - causing problems for Irish people with hayfever and asthma if they are on holidays in areas affected by the heatwave.

The Asthma Society has teamed up with Dyson Ireland to launch its Pollen Tracker on asthma.ie. The tracker provides an update of pollen levels across the four provinces each day, and a predictor of the pollen levels for the following day.

The Asthma Society’s free Asthma and COPD adviceline on 1800 44 54 64 which allows the user to speak to a respiratory specialist nurse about all aspects of managing their condition - including hayfever and its impact on a respiratory condition. The Asthma Society can generally facilitate a callback from the asthma/COPD nurse within hours - which is very helpful as they make their holiday plans.