Just one patient on a trolley in Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has almost vanished from Naas Hospital today.

There is just one patient on a trolley at the facility, according to nurses working there.

There are no patients on trolleys at St James's Hospital in Dublin but the worst affected facility in the eastern region is the Mater Hospital where 32 patients are without a bed.

There are six patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 16.