Three held after Naas gardai intercept car

Two women and a man were detained by Naas gardai after a Dublin bound vehicle.

A silver-coloured Toyota Avensis car was intercepted and followed to Clondalkin. The three were from Dublin and the incident involved a theft from the B&Q store in Naas.

It happened at 4pm on July 21.

According to the gardai, the items stolen included a drill kit, two tool sets, a power sander and a clock. The total value of the goods is €400 and all of the property was recovered.