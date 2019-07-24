The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days is for plenty of periods of bright weather and sunny spells although there will be some showers and more prolonged periods of rain at times with temperatures falling towards the weekend.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland is for it to be cloudy with scattered showers in the parts of the west and south. Elsewhere there will be some bright or sunny spells, especially in the east. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees generally but reaching 24 or 25 degrees in east Leinster. Winds will be mostly moderate and southerly in direction.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for a generally cloudy start to the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, a few heavy bursts possible in the southwest and west with the slight chance of a thundery burst. However some brighter spells are possible over the eastern half of the country to start the day. Becoming drier and brighter in most areas through the late afternoon and evening with a few sunny spells developing. Still warm and humid with highs of 20 to 23 degrees in a moderate to fresh southeast breeze. A little showery rain possible overnight with some mist patches also. A mild night lows of around 14 to 17 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday is for a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers, a few of the showers heavy in the afternoon. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in a mostly moderate southwest breeze. Mostly dry overnight with a few clear spells lows of around 11 to 13 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, a good deal of dry weather is currently signaled for both Saturday and Sunday but there will be a few showers around. Perhaps some longer spells of rain Sunday northeast Ulster. Highs both days around 19 or 20 degrees and breezes will be light. Both nights are signaled to see a good deal of dry weather but a few showers will occur these mainly in the north and west of the country. Lows of around 11 to 14 degrees. Some mist patches possible both nights under slack winds.