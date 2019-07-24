Another fine day for Co.Kildare

Many areas will be dry today with sunny spells. There will be a few outbreaks of rain in the southwest and later in the west. Maximum temperatures 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east, in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Tonight will remain dry in most areas, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in west Munster and in west Connacht. A few isolated showers may occur elsewhere. Feeling close with minimum temperatures 14 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate southeasterly winds, fresh to strong in southern and western coastal areas.