Figures show big drop in Kildare County Council housing loan arrears

The amount of money Kildare County Council has on loan out for housing has increased by almost 40% over the last three years.

At the same time there has been a reduction in its loan arrears over the last three years, figures from the Department of Housing issued on July 16 last, indicate.

In the first quarter of 2016, 50% of the Council’s housing loans were in arrears for over 90 days, the highest proportion in the State.

In the first quarter of this year, that figure had fallen to 38% leaving relatively high but decreasing arrears.

Value wise, these loans represented 53% of its loan book in Q1 2016 but this had dropped to 22% in Q1 2019.

There was a 35% fall from 292 to 191 in the number of loans in arrears for over 90 days and a 32% drop in the number in arrears for over 720 days.

The loan book rose from €26.4 million to €36.5 million in the three years. But the actual number of loans fell approximately 10% from 586 to 530.

Over the same period, the average loan (the amount of money loaned out divided by the number of loans) rose from €45,211 to €68,901.