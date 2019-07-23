Figures show big drop in Kildare County Council housing loan arrears
Housing loans increase
The amount of money Kildare County Council has on loan out for housing has increased by almost 40% over the last three years.
At the same time there has been a reduction in its loan arrears over the last three years, figures from the Department of Housing issued on July 16 last, indicate.
In the first quarter of 2016, 50% of the Council’s housing loans were in arrears for over 90 days, the highest proportion in the State.
In the first quarter of this year, that figure had fallen to 38% leaving relatively high but decreasing arrears.
Value wise, these loans represented 53% of its loan book in Q1 2016 but this had dropped to 22% in Q1 2019.
There was a 35% fall from 292 to 191 in the number of loans in arrears for over 90 days and a 32% drop in the number in arrears for over 720 days.
The loan book rose from €26.4 million to €36.5 million in the three years. But the actual number of loans fell approximately 10% from 586 to 530.
Over the same period, the average loan (the amount of money loaned out divided by the number of loans) rose from €45,211 to €68,901.
