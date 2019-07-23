How to win €7,000 for your camogie club

Liberty Insurance has today launched a competition for camogie clubs in Ireland. The competition will see one club win €7,000 and an opportunity to play in Croke Park at half-time at this year’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final on 8 September. The runners-up club will win €3,000, training gear, and more.

Liberty Insurance, sponsors of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships, wants to find the most dedicated, inspirational, and committed camogie coach in the country.

As part of the ‘Camogie Made Us’ campaign and in partnership with RTÉ, camogie clubs, players, and members of the public are being asked to give an explanation as to why their coach has inspired them. This may include examples of how their coach has impacted on their lives, on or off the pitch. Entries must include examples from coaches of teams between 12 and 18 years old.

Entries can be made via a dedicated competition hub:

rte.ie/camogiemadeus