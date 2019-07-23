House broken into in Kill

A house was broken into in Kill at the weekend.

The premises at The Avenue, Newtown Manor, Kill, was targeted on July 20 at 10.10pm.

An alarm was activated and a window prised open during the incident.

The house was not occupied at the time and it was not immediately clear if anything was stolen.

A grey coloured Audi car, possibly an A6, was seen the leaving the area with a number of males in the vehicle.

Gardai at Naas (884300) are investigating.