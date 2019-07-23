Kildare County Council purchases former Rathangan Health Centre from HSE

Kildare County Council have confirmed that the Health Service Executive (HSE) have accepted their offer to buy the old Health Centre in Rathangan.

The old dispensary building on the Portarlington Road has been acquired for community use.

“Both legal representatives for the council and HSE are now engaging to complete the transfer of the property,” a report issued by Sonya Kavanagh, Kavanagh, Director of Service, Economic, Community and Cultural Development Department said.

“When this has been completed the council will engage with community groups in the area regarding its use,” the report added.

Cllr Mark Stafford, who raised a question at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on July 17, said it is hoped that it will be used primarily as a scout den amongst other uses.

“I have allocated €5,000 from the discretionary LPT fund to the scouts towards the cost of converting this building to community use,'' said Cllr Stafford.

“This is an exciting project for our town and a special word of thanks to Director of Services Sonya Kavanagh who continues to be very supportive of the plan,” he added.